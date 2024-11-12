Turbulence on Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt injures 11 passengers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eleven people were injured after a Lufthansa flight encountered severe turbulence while traveling from Argentina to Germany, News.Az reports citing Sky news.

The Boeing 747-8 was travelling from Buenos Aires to Frankfurt when it encountered a brief period of severe turbulence over the Atlantic on Monday.Five passengers and six crew members suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.The injured received medical treatment immediately after the aircraft landed safely at Frankfurt Airport on Tuesday at 9.53am (GMT), according to the airline.Lufthansa said the turbulence was "brief" and occurred in an "intertropical convergence zone", which is a band of low pressure around the Earth.There were 329 passengers and 19 crew members on board and Lufthansa's special assistance team has been providing support to the affected passengers.

News.Az