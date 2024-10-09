News.az
Tag:
Flight
Air India Express flight lands emergency due to technical glitch
05 Sep 2025-19:42
First direct flight from Pyongyang arrives in Moscow
29 Jul 2025-20:34
Trump's 'Doomsday plane' makes rare flight amid escalating Iran tensions
-VIDEO
18 Jun 2025-20:02
Passenger calls in bomb threat to Spirit Airlines after missing flight
10 Jun 2025-20:30
Rubio says he's unaware of proposal to resume US-Russia flights
04 Apr 2025-22:50
Turkish Airlines to resume flights to Syria after 13-year break
19 Dec 2024-20:15
Turbulence on Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt injures 11 passengers
12 Nov 2024-22:40
Bomb threat reported on Air New Zealand flight at Sydney Airport
19 Oct 2024-14:15
Turkish Airlines pilot dies during flight, prompting an emergency landing
09 Oct 2024-19:59
Passengers film Iran's bombing Israel -
VIDEO
02 Oct 2024-12:44
