The Ukrainian authorities will agree to negotiations with Russia only if they receive permission from Western countries, Turkish political scientist, former trade representative of Turkey in Moscow Aydin Sezer saiud, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru .

“I don’t believe that Ukraine will sit down at the negotiating table while the West prevents this or does not allow Kiev to do so,” he said.He said that first we need to wait for the results of the US elections. In his opinion, the option of holding talks in Istanbul is impossible at the moment.The day before, Turkish political scientist and analyst Engin Ozer said that Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a clear signal to the West about his readiness for negotiations on Ukraine.On September 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian representatives “must” be present at the second “peace summit,” since without Moscow, ending the conflict through diplomatic means would be extremely difficult.

News.Az