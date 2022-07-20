Turkey rejects Iraq attack claims, urges Baghdad to cooperate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey is ready to take all steps to work to ensure the perpetrators of the attack that killed eight civilians and injured 23 others in Iraq’s Duhok province are determined, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, calling on Iraqi Kurdish authorities to not be influenced by propaganda of the PKK terrorist group, News.az reports.

In a statement, the ministry said Turkey is against all types of attacks targeting civilians and carries out its counterterrorism fight in line with international law, with utmost sensitivity to ensure that the civilians, civilian infrastructure, historical and cultural heritage and nature are not damaged.

The statement continued by saying that initial evaluations suggest the attack was carried out by the PKK terrorists, who do not refrain from targeting civilians, with the aim to target Turkey’s counterterrorism fight.

“Turkey is ready to take all steps to shed light on the truth,” the ministry said, calling on the Iraqi government to refrain from making statements under the influence and propaganda of the PKK and cooperate with Turkey to find the real perpetrators of the attack.

News.Az