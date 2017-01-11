Turkey to erect a wall on Armenian border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey is planning to build a wall along the state border with Armenia.

According to Trend, the proposal is being discussed today between the ministries of national defense and finances.

The wall is planned to be erected of concrete blocks of 3 meters in height in the transborder Turkish provinces Ardakhan, Kars and Igdir.

The purpose of erecting the wall is the fight against terror, smuggle and prevention of trespassing.

Works on construction of a wall along the border with Syria continue in Turkey for the purpose of preventing illegal migration from Syria to Turkey.

The wall contruction on the Syrian border is expected to finish in April, 2017.

News.Az

