Turkey welcomes EU decision on terror groups

Turkey welcomed on Thursday the European Parliament's (EP) prohibition of terror groups from its premises, which included the PKK terror group.

The European Parliament on Wednesday issued an updated list of people and groups prohibited from the legislative body's premises, including the PKK terror group, Anadolu Agency reports.

"We welcome the decision of the Bureau of the European Parliament (EP) that denies access to terrorist organizations listed as such by the EU, including the PKK and other groups involved in terrorist activities against Turkey.

"According to the said decision, individuals representing these groups cannot be invited to the European Parliament, nor shall these groups be allowed to be promoted on the premises of the EP," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

The PKK has organized events in EP in support of itself through its associations in Europe, which have exasperated Ankara.

Turkey, for instance, condemned the placing of PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan's photographs at an event in the European Parliament last year.

The Turkish statement called the decision "a step forward" regarding the EU’s international obligations in the field of combatting terrorism.

"We will closely monitor the implementation of the EP’s decision," the statement added.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization also by the U.S., and the EU. In its over three-decade terror campaign against Turkey, more than 40,000 people have been killed.

Since the group resumed its armed campaign in July 2015, more than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives.

