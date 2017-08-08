+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's Bodrum shaken by earthquakes quake weeks after a major magnitude 6.7 quake.

A series of earthquakes shook Turkey's coastal town of Bodrum in Muğla on Monday and Tuesday, less than three weeks after the resort town was rattled by another major quake measuring 6.7-magnitude, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook the resort town late Monday at 09:25 p.m. local time with its epicenter close to Bodrum, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said. The town was hit by two more tremors measuring 4.1 and 4.6-magnitudes in the morning hours.

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake was reported at around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Boğaziçi University's Kandilli Observatory said, while AFAD noted the earthquake was magnitude 4.9.

No injuries have been reported following the tremors.

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Turkey's western coast on July 21 and was felt in the resort towns of Bodrum and Datça in Muğla province. No casualties have been reported in Turkey, while at least two people were killed and scores were injured on the nearby Greek island of Kos. Kos and Bodrum are about 10 kilometers apart, separated by the Aegean Sea.

Greek police said a Swede and a Turk died in an area abuzz with nightlife, with Turkey confirming the victim as Sinan Kurtoğlu. However, Swedish authorities have not yet revealed the Swedish victim's identity. State news agency ANA said the victims were respectively 27 and 39-years-old. They were found on the street, crushed either by the collapsed wall of a bar or by stones that fell from old houses nearby. Some 120 people were also injured.

