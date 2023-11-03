Turkic states need to unite more than ever: Kazakh president

Today Turkic countries need to unite more than ever to counter challenges and threats, render mutual support and assume effective joint measures, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, News.Az reports citing Kazinform.

While addressing the 10th Anniversary Summit of the Organization of the Turkic States (OTS) in Astana on Friday, President Tokayev said a number of important documents are to be signed.

All these measures, in his words, are aimed at further prosperity of the Turkic world and strengthening of unity. He expressed confidence the agreements achieved will greatly contribute to the development of interaction in the region and further enhance the prestige of the organization.

Earlier President Tokayev noted that a lot of work has already been done within the organization and praised its specific achievements.

