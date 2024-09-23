Turkish Airlines expresses interest in buying Pakistan’s national air carrier

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Airlines has shown interest in purchasing Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the national air carrier of Pakistan, according to the latter’s minister of state for finance, Ali Pervaiz Malik.

The minister said that investments will continue to come as macroeconomic stability comes, News.Az reports, citing Pakistani media. He noted that imminent completion of IMF programme was around the corner. “This programme will open the doors for Pakistan with global financial institutions, creating numerous opportunities,” he noted.The minister said, “As long as there is no stability in the political environment and no decrease in the political temperature, we may not be able to show progress in different sectors of economy. All of us should respect the state institutions. We should help each other to solve the problems of the people of Pakistan.”He said that the country was on the brink of achieving significant economic stability. The government has successfully navigated various economic hurdles and steered the country away from the brink of bankruptcy. He said, “If income is increasing, the loan amount is not a problem. The prime minister said to FBR that he was ready to give FBR whatever resources it needed as it should increase its capacity. Today we need good governance, modern techniques, automation. This burden should not fall on only 3 million people. This burden should be shouldered by 30 million people.”

News.Az