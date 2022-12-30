Yandex metrika counter

Turkish Ambassador shares publication on Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis

  • World
  • Share
Turkish Ambassador shares publication on Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci shared a post on Twitter in connection with the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, News.az reports.

"I heartily congratulate all my Azerbaijani brothers and sisters on the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, I wish you long life, good health, happiness and prosperous days," the publication says.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      