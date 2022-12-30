Turkish Ambassador shares publication on Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci shared a post on Twitter in connection with the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, News.az reports.

"I heartily congratulate all my Azerbaijani brothers and sisters on the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, I wish you long life, good health, happiness and prosperous days," the publication says.

News.Az