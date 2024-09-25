Turkish and Italian leaders discuss Middle East and Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni addressed the situations in the Middle East amieastnd Ukraine, according to a statement, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Erdogan received Meloni on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meetings in New York on Tuesday to exchange views on bilateral ties."The increasingly difficult situation in the Middle East, as well as a shared commitment to support Ukraine's territorial integrity and the search for a just and lasting peace, were at the heart of the discussion," according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.The leaders reiterated their joint desire to hold a summit and a Business Forum between the two countries as soon as possible to strengthen ties.

News.Az