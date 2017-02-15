Turkish army hits 4 PKK targets in Amanos Mountains

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish military targeted four PKK targets by air strikes in southern Turkey's Amanos Mountains late Tuesday, Turkish General Staff said in a statement.

Earlier Tuesday, Turkish police detained at least 834 suspects linked to the terrorist PKK organization in operations nationwide, according to Turkey’s Security Directorate, according to Anadolu Agency.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and EU.

More than 1,200 victims, including security personnel and civilians, have lost their lives in PKK attacks since the terror group resumed its decades-long campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015. More than 4,000 security personnel and over 2,000 civilians also have been injured.

In anti-terror operations, more than 10,000 PKK terrorists have been killed or apprehended.

Approximately 5,500 weapons, 652,000 rounds of ammunition, and more than 142 tons of explosives and 15,000 bombs have been seized.

News.Az

News.Az