Turkish, Dutch FMs mull Israel's war on Gaza
On Tuesday, the Turkish foreign minister had a phone conversation with his Dutch counterpart to discuss various topics, including Israel's conflict in the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.Hakan Fidan and Caspar Veldkamp discussed bilateral relations, the situation in Gaza, and developments in Ukraine during their phone call, according to diplomatic sources.