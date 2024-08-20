Yandex metrika counter

Turkish, Dutch FMs mull Israel's war on Gaza

  • World
  • Share
Turkish, Dutch FMs mull Israel's war on Gaza

On Tuesday, the Turkish foreign minister had a phone conversation with his Dutch counterpart to discuss various topics, including Israel's conflict in the Gaza Strip, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Hakan Fidan and Caspar Veldkamp discussed bilateral relations, the situation in Gaza, and developments in Ukraine during their phone call, according to diplomatic sources.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      