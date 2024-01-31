Turkish education minister says his visit to Azerbaijan aims to strengthen brotherhood

Turkish Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin said his visit to Azerbaijan aims to further strengthen the bonds of brotherhood between the two countries, News.Az reports.

Speaking to journalists in Baku on Wednesday, Minister Tekin underscored that the responsibility of the education ministers of both countries is to nurture future generations prepared to defend their motherlands.

“I earnestly hope that we will no longer have to fight for our lands,” he added.

