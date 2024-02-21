Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers hold talks on sidelines of G-20 meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry met on the sidelines of the G-20 meeting in Brazil on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Fidan and Shoukry discussed the steps to further improve the bilateral relations under a joint declaration signed during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent visit to Egypt, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The ministers also exchanged views on the situation in the Gaza Strip, and the measures to be taken to deliver more humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The sources said regional issues, including the process in Libya, were also on the agenda.

Shoukry will also attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum to be held on March 1-3. He is expected to participate in the Gaza Panel at the forum, which will be held with the participation of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)-Arab League Contact Group members.

