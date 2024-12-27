Turkish experts involved in investigating AZAL plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish experts have also been involved in the investigations conducted after the AZAL plane crash, News.az reports citing Turkish media.

Azerbaijan has involved a team of experts from Turkey to deepen the investigations.According to the information, a delegation of Turkish civil aviation experts has already visited the crash site.Turkish experts will share the results of their investigations with Azerbaijani officials.Note that on December 25, an AZAL passenger plane flying from Baku to Grozny crashed near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan. There were 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board. 38 people died as a result of the accident, 29 survived.

News.Az