Olivia Rodrigo attends Met gala afterparty after joining anti-Bezos backlash

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Olivia Rodrigo was spotted attending a Met Gala afterparty just hours after showing support for a post criticizing the "dystopian" nature of the event.

The singer had previously liked a social media post that took aim at Jeff Bezos and the lavish fashion gala, highlighting the contrast between the extreme wealth on display and current global issues, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

Despite appearing to align with this critical sentiment online, Rodrigo was seen arriving at an after-party in a stylish ensemble, joining other high-profile celebrities. Her presence at the festivities following the social media interaction sparked discussion regarding the consistency of her stance on the event.

News.Az