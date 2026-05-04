Italian firms play leading role in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, says President Aliyev

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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said Italian companies hold leading positions among foreign firms involved in development projects in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

“Italian companies have implemented, and are currently implementing, 23 projects in the liberated territories of Karabakh and East Zangezur,” Aliyev said during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“For us, the Italian market is of primary importance for both oil and gas. Last year, Azerbaijan exported 25 billion cubic metres of natural gas, of which 9.5 billion were exported to the Italian market,” the president said.

He added that discussions are under way to increase this volume. “For this, it is necessary to expand the TAP project, which is an integral part of the Southern Gas Corridor. It has already been expanded to a certain degree, but this process is ongoing.”

News.Az