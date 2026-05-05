Nintendo unveils new Switch 2 Pokémon Pokopia bundle

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Nintendo has announced a new Switch 2 bundle featuring the life simulation game Pokémon Pokopia, aiming to further boost sales of its next-generation console, News.Az reports, citing NintendoLife.

The bundle is set to launch on 5 June 2026 and will include the Nintendo Switch 2 system along with a full digital download of the game.

At this stage, no pricing details or pre-order information have been revealed. Nintendo said the bundle will be available through select retailers as well as the My Nintendo Store, but it is currently confirmed only for Australia and New Zealand.

“Nintendo: Build your charming utopia with this Nintendo Switch 2 + Pokémon Pokopia bundle, available from 5th June! Keep an eye out for this bundle on My Nintendo Store and select retailers in Australia & New Zealand,” the company stated.

Further details on wider availability have not yet been announced, though Nintendo indicated that updates may follow in the future.

The announcement comes after previous Switch 2 bundles tied to major franchises, including Pokémon Legends: Z-A and Mario Kart World.

Pokémon Pokopia, released in March, proved to be a strong performer for Nintendo and The Pokémon Company, selling more than 2.2 million copies worldwide within its first four days. Despite receiving a physical retail release, the game is distributed as a game-key card.

News.Az