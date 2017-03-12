Turkish Family Minister declared 'Undesirable Alien,' detained by Dutch police

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Family and Social Affairs Minister has been declared an "undesirable alien" and detained by Dutch authorities for deportation to Germany, APA reports quoting Sputnik.

The minister reportedly will be given a police escort back to German border.

On Saturday, Kaya was denied entrance to Turkish consulate in Rotterdam.

"I will go to the consulate building. That is a building belonging to my country and I am a minister of that country. There is no such international practice. I don't accept that decision, I reject it and I won't return to Germany," the minister said before being detained by Rotterdam police.

News.Az

