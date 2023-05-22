Yandex metrika counter

Turkish FM condemned attack on Turkish House in New York

  • World
  • Share
Turkish FM condemned attack on Turkish House in New York

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu condemned the attack on the Turkish House in New York, he wrote on his Twitter, News.az reports.

"Today, a heinous attack was carried out against Turkish House in New York. We expect the US to immediately identify the perpetrators and provide necessary protection to ensure the safety of our diplomatic missions.My thoughts are with my colleagues working relentlessly abroad for Türkiye, including this election period," the post reads.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      