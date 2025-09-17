Turkish FM holds talks on Gaza with Saudi and Egyptian officials

On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had phone conversations with his Saudi and Egyptian counterparts to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan held separate phone conversations with Saudi Arabia’s Faisal bin Farhan and Egypt’s Badr Abdelatty, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Talks addressed the latest developments in Gaza and preparations for activities in Palestine to be held next week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the sources said.

