Turkish, Qatari Foreign Ministers hold talks in Doha

Turkish Foreign Minister met with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Sani in Doha on Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on social media platform NSosyal.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation–Arab League Joint Extraordinary Summit, which convened in response to last week’s Israeli attack on Doha that killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Fidan had also held discussions with Al Sani on Sunday as part of the ongoing summit.

The emergency meeting in Qatar is expected to issue a final communiqué, with proposals for joint military cooperation among Arab and Islamic states and calls for a boycott of Israel.

