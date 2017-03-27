Yandex metrika counter

Turkish Foreign Minister to visit Russia

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will pay a visit to Russia on March 29.

Report informs citing the Haberler that Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that during the visit, Çavuşoğlu will meet with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

They will discuss the situation in Syria, establishment of the Russian military base in Afrin region of the country and cooperation of PYD, Syrian wing of PKK terrorist group, with Russia.

