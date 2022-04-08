Turkish, Italian and UK defense chiefs to meet in Istanbul

Turkish, Italian and UK defense chiefs to meet in Istanbul

The defense ministers of Turkiye, Italy and the United Kingdom will hold a trilateral meeting in Istanbul on Friday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar of Turkiye, Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace of the United Kingdom and Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini of Italy will discuss regional issues, especially the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The meeting will take place on the initiative of Turkiye.

