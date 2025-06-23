Turkish Minister: We are considering possible scenarios regarding Strait of Hormuz

“We have increased our economy’s resilience to shocks,” said Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance, Mehmet Şimşek, News.Az reports.

He called on the public not to believe speculations suggesting that Türkiye’s economy would suffer as a result of a potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran.

“We are thoroughly analyzing the economic impact of rising geopolitical tensions and are reviewing potential scenarios. We have significantly strengthened our economy’s immunity to shocks. We are determined in our fight against inflation and will take all necessary measures,” the minister emphasized

News.Az