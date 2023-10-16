Turkish navy heads to East Med for exercise amid US tension

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Naval Forces will hold a naval exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean this week, according to Turkish media reports. Though security sources told the media that it was “a routine firing drill,” the exercise comes at a time of rising tensions between Türkiye and the United States and the latter’s deployment of warships to the region, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

The Naval Forces issued a navigational telex (NAVTEX) over the weekend for the shooting exercise that would be held off the coast of Cyprus, between Oct. 16 and Oct. 20. Media outlets reported that the exercise would take place off the coast of Güzelyurt (Morfu), a Turkish Cypriot town.

The Turkish army will also conduct a joint search and rescue exercise with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) between Oct. 23 and Oct. 27.

News.Az