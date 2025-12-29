Turkish, Nigerien presidents discuss key issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Niger's President Abdurrahman Tchiani held a phone call to discuss regional and global developments, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

Emphasizing the importance he places on strengthening Türkiye–Niger relations, Erdogan expressed Ankara's continued support for Niamey in all areas during the call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

The Turkish president added that they would continue taking steps to further enhance bilateral cooperation, notably in energy, mining, and defense.

