Türkiye, Armenia to ease visas for diplomats

As part of the agreements made during the Türkiye–Armenia normalization process, a decision has been reached to ease visa procedures for holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports from both nations, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, starting from January 1, 2026, citizens of both countries holding diplomatic, service, and special passports will be able to obtain electronic visas (e-visas) free of charge, News.Az reports.

"On this occasion, Türkiye and Armenia once again reaffirm their commitment to continue the normalization process between the two countries without any preconditions," the ministry noted.

