Turkish official claims a Putin-Zelensky meeting is possible "if an agreement is achieved"

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Lviv on Thursday, one day after his visit to Moscow where he met Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov, News.az reports citing CNN.

In taped remarks, Çavuşoğlu said: “If an agreement is achieved about the issues that we see a rapprochement about, there is a possibility that two leaders can come together," referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky.

Çavuşoğlu also said his hopes for a ceasefire increased after meeting with both parties, although “it is hard to talk about it when it comes to war.”

He said Ukraine had suggested Turkey and Germany as guarantor countries in a proposed “collective security agreement."

“In my talks yesterday in Moscow, I saw that the Russian Federation did not have an objection to this and that they could accept such a proposal,” Çavuşoğlu said. He stressed an agreement has to be acceptable for both sides and their people.

Çavuşoğlu also said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke to Putin on Thursday.

According to a statement by Turkey's Directorate of Communications, “Erdoğan reiterated his offer to host Putin and Zelensky in Istanbul or Ankara” during his phone conversation with Putin, saying “consensus on some issues may require talks at leadership level.”

The Turkish president also stressed the need of “assessing the humanitarian situation on ground” and of “humanitarian corridors to operate effectively in both directions.”

