Turkish PM says state of emergency to be lifted

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Thursday the state of emergency in Turkey may not be extended.

“[The State of Emergency] may be over on July 17 or 18. I think it will not be extended for another time,” said Yildirim in a live interview to broadcaster TRT Haber.

Turkey declared a state of emergency for the first time on July 20, 2016 following a deadly coup attempt by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

On April 18 this year, the government extended the ongoing state of emergency for three months for the seventh time.

Earlier this month, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the government may discontinue the state of emergency after the upcoming elections.

Speaking during a special live broadcast on CNN Turk, Erdogan said the government will discuss the matter and make necessary assessments to lift the state of emergency.

"The state of emergency could possibly be discussed and lifted after the elections," he said.

This April, the parliament passed a bill for early elections on June 24, cementing Turkey’s move to a presidential system.

