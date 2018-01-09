Turkish police arrest Daesh-linked Iraqi national

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iraqi national was arrested Monday in central Turkey for his suspected links to the Daesh terrorist organization, according to a police official.

The suspect, identified by the initials M. H. A. K, was arrested in central Kayseri province in an operation launched by Turkish police’s anti-terrorism teams, said the official, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media, Anadolu Agency reports.

The official said an arrest warrant for the suspect, who is said to be a senior member of the terrorist organization, was already issued.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombings, and rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks.

News.Az

