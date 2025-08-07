Turkish President Erdogan hosts Senegalese PM Sonko in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greeted Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko with an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

Before chairing talks between their delegations, the two leaders held a bilateral meeting, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency.

Following the meetings, Erdogan and Sonko planned to attend a signing ceremony and hold a joint press conference.

Erdogan is also scheduled to host an official dinner in Sonko's honor.

News.Az