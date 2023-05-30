Turkish President Erdogan: We will settle visa problems for Turkish citizens as soon as possible

Commenting on difficulties faced by Turkish citizens in acquiring visas for Europe and the US, Turkish President Erdogan said on Tuesday: "We will settle visa problems for Turkish citizens as soon as possible," News.az reports citing Anadolu.

President Erdogan delivered an address to the 79th general assembly of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye in the capital Ankara.

Many Turkish citizens face visa problems such as increased scrutiny of visa applications and months of waiting to get an appointment date.

About the steps to compensate for the loss of welfare experienced by some segments of society, Erdogan said: “We are strictly committed to our policy of not allowing our citizens to be crushed by inflation. We have not made any concessions on this issue throughout our 21 years in power."

He added Türkiye will see the positive ramifications as the fluctuations in the global economy calm down.

"We will make Türkiye the rising star of its region. We will achieve this together as we have done over the past 21 years," Erdogan said.

News.Az