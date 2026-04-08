Microsoft faces another senior departure amid rising problems

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Microsoft (MSFT) is losing another long-serving senior executive as challenges continue to grow at the leading software company.

Liuson has been president of Microsoft’s developer division since 2021. Her departure comes as Microsoft, the world’s largest software maker, faces mounting competition from startup companies with products that rely on generative artificial intelligence (AI) models to help developers write code, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Microsoft’s Growing Problems

MSFT stock has fallen 20% this year on concerns about AI threats to its business. The company has also been hurt by worries around private credit’s exposure to the software sector, and fears of its growing AI capital expenditures, which are forecast to reach as much as $120 billion this year.

Microsoft has experienced a significant wave of executive departures and leadership changes this year. They include Rajesh Jha, who oversaw Windows, Office, and Teams; Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft Gaming; Lindsay-Rae McIntyre, Chief Diversity Officer; and Charlie Bell, an executive in charge of security.

Is MSFT Stock a Buy?

Microsoft’s stock has a consensus Strong Buy rating among 37 Wall Street analysts. That rating is based on 34 Buy and three Hold recommendations issued in the last three months. The average MSFT price target of $581.61 implies 56% upside from current levels.

News.Az