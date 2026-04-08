Georgia to invest in trains and tracks to modernize rail system

Georgia to invest in trains and tracks to modernize rail system

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Georgia has unveiled a three year plan to significantly expand and modernize its railway network. The initiative aims to double overall capacity and improve both passenger and freight services across the country.

The announcement was made by Irakli Kobakhidze, signaling a major infrastructure push aligned with Georgia’s broader transit ambitions.

What are the main goals of the railway expansion plan?

The core objective is to double the capacity of the national railway network within three years. This includes increasing the volume of passengers transported annually and enhancing freight capabilities.

The plan also focuses on improving travel speed, comfort and connectivity between key cities and regions.

How will passenger numbers change?

Passenger traffic is expected to rise significantly. Authorities project an increase from around 2 million passengers per year to approximately 5 million once the upgrades are fully implemented.

This reflects both improved services and growing demand for rail transport within the country.

What new equipment will be purchased?

Georgia plans to acquire 50 locomotives and 1,500 wagons as part of the modernization effort.

In addition, 10 new passenger trains will be introduced. These upgrades are expected to make travel faster, more efficient and more comfortable for both residents and tourists.

Which routes will be improved or added?

Several key routes are central to the plan.

A new direct railway connection between Tbilisi and Kutaisi will be developed, improving access between the capital and one of the country’s major cities.

The Tbilisi–Batumi line, which links the capital to the Black Sea coast, is set for completion in August. Travel time on this route will be reduced from five and a half hours to approximately four hours.

The Tbilisi–Akhaltsikhe route, which has been suspended since 2009, will be reopened with a shorter journey time of about three hours.

Additionally, the historic Borjomi–Bakuriani railway line will undergo refurbishment, preserving its cultural value while improving functionality.

Why is this expansion important for Georgia?

The railway upgrade is strategically important for several reasons.

First, it strengthens domestic connectivity, making travel between major cities faster and more accessible.

Second, it enhances Georgia’s role as a regional transit hub, particularly within the Middle Corridor linking Asia and Europe.

Third, improved rail infrastructure can boost tourism, especially with better access to coastal and mountainous destinations.

How could this affect the economy?

The expansion is expected to generate multiple economic benefits.

Improved transport efficiency can lower logistics costs, support trade and attract foreign investment.

Increased passenger capacity can also stimulate tourism and related industries, contributing to economic growth.

What does this mean for regional connectivity?

Georgia’s railway modernization is closely tied to broader regional transport strategies.

By improving rail links, the country can strengthen its position in transcontinental trade routes, offering an alternative corridor for goods moving between Europe and Asia.

This is particularly relevant in the context of shifting global logistics patterns and efforts to diversify transit routes.

What challenges could arise during implementation?

Large scale infrastructure projects often face challenges such as financing constraints, construction delays and technical complexities.

Ensuring timely delivery and maintaining quality standards will be critical for the success of the plan.

Conclusion

Georgia’s railway expansion plan represents a major step toward modernizing its transport infrastructure. By doubling capacity, upgrading rolling stock and improving key routes, the country aims to enhance mobility, support economic growth and strengthen its role as a regional transit hub.

News.Az