Mike Vrabel, NFL reporter Dianna Russini react to leaked photos from Arizona hotel

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Former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel and NFL reporter Dianna Russini have stated that photos of them holding hands and sitting together in a pool at a luxury hotel in Arizona on March 28 are being taken out of context.

Vrabel and Russini downplayed the photos to The New York Post, after images published by Page Six display the current New England Patriots coach and Russini hugging and wading in bathing suits. Vrabel, 50, and Russini, 43, are married to different people, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable," Vrabel told the Post. "This doesn’t deserve any further response."

Russini, a former ESPN anchor and NFL insider who is now with The Athletic, said in a statement to Page Six that "the photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues."

Vrabel went 54-45 in six seasons with the Titans before his firing in 2024. He resurfaced quickly as the coach in New England, where he won Super Bowls in 2001, 2003 and 2004 as a player. He was named NFL coach of the year last season after leading the Patriots to a Super Bowl appearance.

Photos of him and Russini show the pair at the Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona. The Post reported that Vrabel attended a scouting event at Arizona State University a day prior, on March 27. Vrabel and Russini were both at the annual NFL league meetings the following week in Phoenix.

"These photos are misleading and lack essential context," The Athletic executive editor Steven Ginsberg told Page Six. "These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL and we’re proud to have her at The Athletic."

Is Mike Vrabel married?

Yes, Vrabel has been married to his wife, Jennifer, since 1999.

Who is Dianna Russini's husband?

Russini is married to Kevin Goldschmidt, a senior manager at fast-food restaurant chain Shake Shack.

What's in the Mike Vrabel, Dianna Russini photos?

One photo shows Vrabel and Russini standing up on what appears to be a deck and holding hands, arms extended while facing each other.

Another photo shows them hugging in the same spot, with Vrabel's hands around Russini's shoulders and her hands on his hips with their eyes focused on desert landscape.

They're also seen lying several feet apart on pool mats in bathing suits.

News.Az