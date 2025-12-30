Turkish president hosts Somali counterpart in Istanbul

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who is visiting Türkiye at the invitation of Erdogan, according to diplomatic sources on Tuesday.

Erdogan welcomed Mohamud with an official ceremony at the Presidential Dolmabahce Office in Istanbul, according to the sources, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

Following the ceremony, the two leaders held a one-on-one meeting. No further details were shared regarding the meeting.

