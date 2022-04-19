Turkish and Israeli President spoke over the phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israel’s President Isaac Herzog spoke over the phone as Tuesday over the latest tensions in Jerusalem, News.az reports.

He and his Israeli counterpart discussed regional issues and bilateral relations, in particular the recent events in Palestine.

"I would like to emphasize once again the need to prevent provocations and threats to the status and morality of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in this sensitive period. I reiterate my call for everyone to make every effort to preserve the spirituality and sanctity of this blessed place and days. In any case, as Turkey, we will continue to work to ensure peace and security, "he said during a telephone conversation.





News.Az