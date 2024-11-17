Türkiye aims to launch the first unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye plans to activate the first reactor of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in 2025 and start generating up to 64 GW of electricity within a year, as outlined in the country’s 2025 development plan approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.Az reports.

"Works to complete the construction of Akkuyu NPP, Türkiye's first nuclear power plant, continue. Nuclear fuel was delivered to the site in 2023. It is planned to commission the first unit of the power plant, which has an overall capacity of 4,800 MW and will meet around ten percent of Turkey’s electricity demand when the construction is over, in 2025," the document said.According to the development program, in 2025, the country plans to generate an extra of 1,200 MW of electricity, including up to 64 GW by the nuclear plant."The construction of Akkuyu NPP will continue, with pilot electricity generation beginning at the first power unit," it noted. Apart from that, it is planned to complete talks on intergovernmental agreements on projects for new nuclear power plants.

News.Az