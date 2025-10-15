Türkiye and China sign seafood export deals

+ ↺ − 16 px

During a recent visit by the Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Ankara and Beijing signed agreements on the export of wild and farmed aquatic products from Türkiye to China, along with agreements on inspection and health requirements for these products.

Ibrahim Yumakli met with Sun Meijun, minister of the General Administration of Customs, in Shanghai, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Yumakli said strengthening agricultural cooperation is critical to ensuring stability, sustainability, and food security, citing China as a global agricultural leader.

The minister stated that agricultural products accounted for $300 billion, or 5%, of China's $6 trillion foreign trade volume last year, while agricultural trade volume between Türkiye and China totaled $789 million, accounting for only 1.6% of total trade volume between the two countries.

Yumakli said Türkiye is one of the largest exporters of poultry products, and China is a major importer. Türkiye also leads in hazelnut, pistachio, raisins, apricot, and fig exports, and the country plans to enter the Chinese market for cherries.

The minister mentioned that a report on pests was prepared for citrus exports after a visit of a technical delegation from China to Türkiye.

“I think many high-quality Turkish agricultural products will reach China,” he said.

Sun Meijun recalled Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting in August, saying the two countries should move forward towards development and that the strategic cooperation between the two countries deepened in many areas, including customs and agricultural trade.

News.Az