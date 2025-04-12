China’s retail giants aid exporters hit by U.S. tariffs

+ ↺ − 16 px

China's top retail giants are stepping up to support struggling foreign trade enterprises in transitioning to the domestic market. In response to government appeals, major retailers such as JD.com and FreshHippo have launched initiatives aimed at easing the shift for exporters grappling with falling international demand.

According to Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yongqian on Thursday, the government held meetings with trade associations and major retailers to explore strategies for supporting export-oriented enterprises facing weakened overseas demand caused by U.S. tariffs, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The goal is to speed up the integration of foreign trade goods into domestic sales channels.

The initiative quickly gathered momentum. On Friday, the China General Chamber of Commerce, along with six other national trade associations, issued a joint proposal urging grocery chains, department stores, e-commerce platforms and wholesale markets to establish "green channels" for exporters. These would include dedicated retail zones and promotional events to showcase export-quality goods.

The proposal also stated that industry associations would organize training and matchmaking sessions to help exporters align with domestic consumer preferences and standards.

Major industry players responded swiftly. JD.com pledged to purchase at least 200 billion yuan (around $27.3 billion) worth of export-to-domestic goods over the coming year, significantly strengthening its partnerships across the supply chain. FreshHippo announced the launch of a streamlined onboarding process for exporters, including 24-hour fast-track support and a new section on its mobile app tailored to export-to-domestic products.

Offline retailers moved quickly as well. Yonghui Superstores Co. released an open letter on April 7 committing to assist exporters in clearing surplus inventory, offering to place eligible products on shelves within 15 days through an express approval process.

On April 9, CR Vanguard launched a similar fast-track program, promising customized shelf placements across its various retail formats, from high-end outlets to community stores. Lianhua Supermarket introduced additional incentives, including reduced entry fees and prioritized marketing resources for export-oriented goods.

Early results suggest strong traction. Within days, Yonghui received over 200 partnership inquiries from supply chain firms, with more than 70 intent forms submitted and over 100 companies already engaged in procurement negotiations.

Beyond shelf support, retailers are also teaming up with exporters to develop new products suited to China's evolving consumer market. FreshHippo said it would leverage its digital capabilities to co-create trendy, user-driven products across its online and offline channels. Yonghui, meanwhile, also promised to offer product development support and marketing assistance for exporters.

With policy guidance and industry-wide participation, more retailers are signaling their willingness to support export enterprises. A source at Hongqi Chain, a Sichuan-based supermarket chain, said the company "welcomes foreign trade products" and is actively exploring ways to bring them into its sales network.

News.Az