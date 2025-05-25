Türkiye and Pakistan to cooperate in energy and defense

President Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hold a joint press conference after their meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Türkiye, on April 22, 2025. (AA Photo)

Türkiye and Pakistan intend to increase bilateral trade turnover to $5 billion per year and actively cooperate in the fields of energy, transport and defense.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated this during talks in Istanbul with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, News.Az informs via TRT Haber.

Erdogan announced plans to increase annual trade turnover between the two countries to $5 billion.

News.Az