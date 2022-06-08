Turkiye cannot welcome Sweden, Finland to NATO amid terror concerns - Erdogan

As long as terrorist leaders’ speeches are broadcasted on Swedish state television, we cannot welcome them to NATO, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday, News.az reports citing Daily Sabah.

Erdogan was speaking during joint press conference with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro.

Erdogan on Wednesday received Maduro in the capital Ankara to discuss bilateral relations and steps to enhance them.

News.az

News.Az