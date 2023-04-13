Türkiye, Egypt to cooperate for Libya's stability: FM Cavushoglu

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said Türkiye and Egypt are taking concrete steps in reappointing ambassadors, following a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Ankara on Thursday, News.az reports citing Daily Sabah.

"Türkiye and Egypt taking concrete steps to raise diplomatic representation to the level of ambassadors," Cavushoglu told a joint news conference, adding that the two countries will issue a joint statement soon to provide more information about it.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt have been maintained at the level of charges d'affaires on both sides since Egypt's 2013 military coup which overthrew late President Mohammed Morsi.

Regarding the issue of Libya, Cavushoglu said Türkiye and Egypt are planning to cooperate closely.

Libya was among the disputes between the two countries.

"We will cooperate more closely regarding Libya from now on. In our meeting today, we (saw) that our views are not essentially very different but that we think differently on some methods," Cavushoglu said.

The two countries will work on a roadmap to hold elections in Libya and can work on training and reinforcing a joint military between forces in the east and west of Libya, he said.

For his part, Shoukry said there is a mutual will regarding Libya between the two countries and that both countries are on the same page in terms of the formation of a new government to represent the will of the Libyan people and protect the territorial integrity of the country.

Shoukry also said there is a strong political will to further enhance Türkiye-Egypt relations.

The two ministers said the sides were working toward a possible meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt.

News.Az