Türkiye elected as member of UNESCO World Heritage Committee

Türkiye elected as a member of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for 2023-2027, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, News.az reports.

The minister said that Türkiye was elected as a member of the committee through voting at the session of the "24th General Assembly of States Parties" held in Paris.

The Minister added that during the four-year membership period, Türkiye, together with other members of the World Heritage Committee, will have a say in the decision-making process regarding candidates for inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List


