Türkiye federation bans 102 players over betting scandal

On Thursday, Turkish football authorities temporarily banned 102 top-tier club players in connection with an expanding betting scandal.

The Turkish Football Federation suspended 25 players from the Super Lig and 77 from the second-tier first division for terms ranging from 45 days to one year, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Galatasaray and Turkey defender Eren Elmali was suspended for 45 days. Club teammate and Turkey Under-21 center back Metehan Baltaci was suspended for nine months.

Elmali posted on Instagram this week that he bet on a game about five years ago that did not involve his own team. He joined Galatasaray this year.

More than 1,000 players have been referred to the federation's Professional Football Disciplinary Board in the ongoing investigation.

The federation has shut down the third- and fourth-tier divisions for two weeks but allowed the Super Lig -- led by defending champion Galatasaray -- and second tier to continue.

Federation president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu vowed this week to cleanse Turkish football from corruption, scandal and unethical practices.

"We took office 16 months ago with a promise to elevate Turkish football to the level it deserves," he said. "We will not compromise in our fight to protect Turkish football from scandal, decay, and corrupt relationships."

