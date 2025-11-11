Betting scandal in Turkish football: eight arrested, 1,000 suspended

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish authorities on Monday arrested eight individuals, including Eyupspor football club chairman Murat Ozkaya, as part of an expanding investigation into illegal betting on football matches.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) also suspended 1,024 players across all professional levels pending disciplinary review, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The arrests followed a broader operation coordinated by the Istanbul Cyber Crimes Division and the Public Prosecutor's Office.

According to the state-run TRT broadcaster, the suspects, including club officials and referees, were referred to court following a coordinated investigation.

Police carried out simultaneous operations across 13 provinces, including Ankara, Antalya, Bolu, Diyarbakir, Istanbul, Izmir and Trabzon. A total of 21 people were initially detained after surveillance and technical monitoring.

The TFF said Monday that 1,024 players from various leagues have been referred to the Professional Football Disciplinary Council due to suspected involvement in betting activities.

All of them have been suspended while investigations continue. "In connection with the betting investigation, 1,024 players have been provisionally referred to the Professional Football Disciplinary Council," said the TFF in a statement. The sweeping measures come weeks after the TFF suspended 149 referees and assistant referees following allegations that officials had been betting on matches they were officiating, a direct violation of football integrity regulations.

News.Az