Türkiye, Greece engage in positive agenda talks in Athens

Delegations from Türkiye and Greece met in Athens on Tuesday as part of their "positive agenda" discussions, News.az reports citing Anadolu agency .

The meeting was co-chaired by Türkiye’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay and his Greek counterpart Konstantinos Fragkogiannis, the Turkish Embassy in Athens said on X.The discussions aimed to enhance bilateral relations and foster collaboration in various areas, it added.The positive agenda serves as a platform for advancing constructive dialogue and promoting cooperation between Türkiye and Greece, it said."During the meeting, they reviewed the progress made on the Joint Action Plan in the fields of bilateral trade, economy, transport, tourism, education, technology, environment, health, and social relations," it noted.The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to build mutual understanding and resolve longstanding issues through diplomacy.The sides previously emphasized the importance of maintaining open channels of communication and focusing on shared interests.This dialogue represents another step forward in both countries' efforts to strengthen ties and promote stability in the region.Further meetings under the positive agenda framework are expected in the coming months.

News.Az