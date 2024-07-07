Türkiye hopes for new chapter in ties with Iran under Pezeshkian

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said that he would soon congratulate Iran’s newly-elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian, and said they hoped ties between the two countries would be better during his tenure, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

“Iran is an important neighbor, and Türkiye is the only country in the region with the best relations with Iran,” he told reporters.Pezeshkian won a runoff election on Friday against the ultraconservative Saeed Jalili to replace President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May.Erdogan stated that Iran has been an important neighbor of Türkiye with its historic and cultural ties and they anticipated Turkish-Iranian ties will prevail with “an increasing tempo and on a positive trend.”

News.Az